KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

April 07, 2022

HANJINKAL 61,100 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 50,800 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 18,050 DN 200
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 58,200 DN 1,500
Hansae 27,850 DN 50
Youngone Corp 50,700 DN 500
CSWIND 60,400 DN 3,600
GKL 15,300 DN 500
KOLON IND 59,300 DN 900
HanmiPharm 264,000 DN 6,000
Meritz Financial 40,350 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 7,880 DN 120
emart 139,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 45,700 DN 2,400
Doosan Bobcat 39,700 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,000 DN 300
Netmarble 104,000 DN 5,500
KRAFTON 284,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54500 DN400
ORION 87,700 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 DN 350
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 135,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 14,800 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 435,000 DN 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 514,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 143,500 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,150 UP 150
KakaoBank 46,200 DN 2,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 50,000 DN 1,800
COSMAX 84,200 DN 2,100
SK ie technology 120,000 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 8,000
DL E&C 129,000 DN 1,000
kakaopay 133,500 DN 4,500
SKSQUARE 55,400 DN 1,300
HYBE 290,000 DN 10,000
(END)

