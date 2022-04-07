KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANJINKAL 61,100 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 50,800 DN 1,700
CUCKOO 18,050 DN 200
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 58,200 DN 1,500
Hansae 27,850 DN 50
Youngone Corp 50,700 DN 500
CSWIND 60,400 DN 3,600
GKL 15,300 DN 500
KOLON IND 59,300 DN 900
HanmiPharm 264,000 DN 6,000
Meritz Financial 40,350 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 7,880 DN 120
emart 139,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 45,700 DN 2,400
Doosan Bobcat 39,700 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,000 DN 300
Netmarble 104,000 DN 5,500
KRAFTON 284,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54500 DN400
ORION 87,700 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 DN 350
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 135,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 14,800 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 435,000 DN 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 514,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 143,500 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,150 UP 150
KakaoBank 46,200 DN 2,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 50,000 DN 1,800
COSMAX 84,200 DN 2,100
SK ie technology 120,000 DN 2,500
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 8,000
DL E&C 129,000 DN 1,000
kakaopay 133,500 DN 4,500
SKSQUARE 55,400 DN 1,300
HYBE 290,000 DN 10,000
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day