Hyundai Mipo wins 94 bln-won product carrier order in Asia
All News 16:39 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Thursday it has received a 94 billion-won (US$77 million) product carrier order in Asia.
Hyundai Mipo will build two petrochemical product-carrying ships for an unidentified Asian shipper by December 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) as a subholding company under its wing.
KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
Most Saved
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end