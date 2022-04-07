Korean Red Cross sends humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees
CHANGWON, South Korea, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korean Red Cross said Thursday it has sent blankets and sanitary items worth 160 million won (US$131,250) in its third tranche of humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian refugees.
The Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC) said 9,369 blankets and 4,848 essential hygiene kits were sent by sea to Hungary to be used for Ukrainian evacuees staying in neighboring countries.
Earlier, the KNRC provided 100,000 Swiss francs (US$107,230) in late February and 1 million Swiss francs in mid-March in aid to Ukrainians who fled their country devastated by Russia's invasion.
The nonprofit organization also sent emergency response teams Wednesday to Hungary, Romania and Moldova. They will join international Red Cross networks to carry out humanitarian relief and reconstruction activities until April 29.
The KNRC is conducting a public donation campaign to support Ukrainians at its website until May 31.
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
Former Masters runner-up Im Sung-jae just hoping to make cut this time
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) Seoul to help restore int'l flights to 50 pct by year's end