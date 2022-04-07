S. Korean Bond Yields on April 7, 2022
All News 16:48 April 07, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.012 1.923 +8.9
2-year TB 2.719 2.748 -2.9
3-year TB 2.905 2.941 -3.6
10-year TB 3.128 3.129 -0.1
2-year MSB 2.732 2.667 +6.5
3-year CB (AA-) 3.562 3.592 -3.0
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
