K League rivals set for season's 1st derby amid early woes
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Once among the proudest clubs in South Korean football, FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head into their first regional derby of the season in utterly uninspiring form.
The latest edition of the "Super Match," as their showdowns have been dubbed, will kick off at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital at 7 p.m. Sunday. It will be without much of the luster that used to define the heated rivalry between the teams. FC Seoul are sitting in 10th place among 12 teams in the K League 1 with seven points from one win, four draws and three losses. They have gone winless in their past seven, the lone victory having come in the season opener against Daegu FC on Feb. 19.
Suwon have the exact same point total and record as FC Seoul, but they are in 11th place because Seoul have the tiebreaker edge in goals scored, 8-7. Suwon have not won in their past six contests.
Suwon have allowed at least a goal in each of those six matches. In a 1-0 loss to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Tuesday, Suwon did not record a shot on target.
FC Seoul's offense at least showed some promise in a 2-2 draw against Gangwon FC, as they scored twice in the second half to pick up one point after going down 2-0 early.
Elsewhere, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will chase their third straight victory at 2 p.m. Saturday against last-place Seongnam FC. Jeonbuk, the five-time defending champions, found themselves second from the bottom of the tables last month, but two consecutive wins have put them firmly in the middle in sixth place with 11 points from three wins, two draws and three losses.
Seongnam have conceded the most goals in the league so far this year with 16 in eight matches.
Ulsan Hyundai FC will look to stay undefeated when they host Daegu FC at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Ulsan have posted six wins and two draws, with a league-high 12 goals scored and a league-low four goals conceded.
Incheon United, the early surprise of the season sitting three points back of Ulsan in second place, will face Jeju United at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Incheon's Montenegrin striker Stefan Mugosa is tied for the league lead with six goals and is riding a four-match scoring streak.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
