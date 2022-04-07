Incheon's Mugosa nabs 1st Player of the Month award in 2022 K League season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Incheon United striker Stefan Mugosa was named the first recipient of the Player of the Month award in the ongoing K League 1 season Thursday.
The league announced the Montenegrin forward won the vote for the top player honor for the February-March period. The season kicked off on Feb. 19, and the league considered the first six matches of the campaign for the award, sponsored by the league's official video game partner, Electronic Arts (EA).
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' "FIFA Online 4" video game players (15 percent).
Mugosa beat out three candidates after scoring three times while playing in all six matches in the February-March window. Mugosa found the back of the net in three of those six matches, and Incheon won all three.
This is Mugosa's second Player of the Month award. He earned his first one for September 2020.
Mugosa had the most support from K League fans and tied for first with Pohang Steelers forward Lim Sang-hyub in voting by the technical study group.
Mugosa will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
Thanks to Mugosa's heroics, Incheon have been the biggest surprise so far this season. Long known for digging themselves a hole early in seasons, Incheon are sitting in second place with 17 points, only three behind Ulsan Hyundai FC.
jeeho@yna.co.kr

