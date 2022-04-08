Current account surplus narrows in Feb. amid surging energy costs
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 22nd straight month in February, but the surplus narrowed from a year earlier as soaring oil prices boosted import bills, central bank data showed Friday.
The current account surplus reached US$6.42 billion in February, down from $8.06 billion the previous year, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The current account has remained in the black since May 2020 on the back of robust exports. But the surplus fell on-year in February as imports grew at a faster pace than exports amid surging energy prices.
Crude oil and other raw material prices jumped amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. South Korea depends mostly on imports for its energy needs.
The goods balance logged a surplus of $4.27 billion in February, smaller than a surplus of $5.86 billion a year earlier.
Exports, which account for half of the South Korean economy, grew 19.1 percent on-year to $53.87 billion, while imports increased 25.9 percent to $49.6 billion.
The service account, which includes outlays by South Koreans on overseas trips, logged a surplus of $570 million in February, compared with a surplus of $180 million a year earlier.
The primary income account, which tracks wages of foreign workers and dividend payments overseas, logged a surplus of $1.71 billion in the month, down from $2.29 billion the previous year.
The capital and financial account, which covers cross-border investments, posted a net inflow of $8.3 billion in February, compared with a net inflow of $7.42 billion a year earlier.
The BOK forecast the current account surplus could reach $70 billion this year and narrow to $68 billion next year.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) Yoon en route to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats