(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 3, 5-6)
INCHEON/JEJU, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in waters off South Korea's southernmost island of Mara on Friday, leaving two crewmen dead and another missing, officials said.
Four people were aboard the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter when it went down in waters 370 kilometers southwest of Mara Island at 1:32 a.m., officials said.
Of them, a co-pilot, identified by his surname Chung, 51, and a vessel radar operator, surnamed Hwang, 28, were killed, and a mechanic, surnamed Cha, 42, went missing. Its pilot, surnamed Choi, 47, was rescued by a nearby Coast Guard patrol boat and is in a non-life threatening condition, officials said.
The crash happened shortly after the helicopter took off to return to Busan after dropping off six Coast Guard rescuers on the patrol boat that was on its way to help with rescue operations for crew members missing from a tug boat in waters near Taiwan.
"Following the helicopter's crash, the patrol boat's crew rescued three people and two of them died, while the remaining one remains missing," a Coast Guard official said.
Currently, 17 ships, including seven Coast Guard patrol boats, a Navy warship and private fishing boats, are searching the area to rescue the missing crewman.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
Cherry blossom street in Yeouido to be open next week due to delayed blooming
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) Yoon en route to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim