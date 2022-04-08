Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 22/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/06 Sunny 0

Busan 18/10 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!