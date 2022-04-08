Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 08, 2022
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/02 Sunny 0
Gangneung 22/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 23/06 Sunny 0
Busan 18/10 Sunny 0
(END)
