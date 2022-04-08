Rapper NO:EL gets 1-yr prison term for breathalyzer test refusal, police assault
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday sentenced rapper Chang Yong-jun, also known as NO:EL, to one year in prison for refusing a police breathalyzer test and assaulting an officer after being involved in a traffic accident last year.
The Seoul Central District Court said the nature of Chang's offense in September of last year was grave, as it occurred during the suspended sentence period of a separate driving-under-the-influence conviction in 2020.
Prosecutors had sought a three-year prison term for Chang. The court said it took into consideration that the accused had partly admitted to his crime and repented for his actions.
The incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 when the 22-year-old rapper caused a fender bender while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul. His driver's license was revoked at the time. Police sent to the scene asked Chang to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and head-butted an officer, according to investigators.
Chang was previously sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison, suspended for two years, in 2020 for causing a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol the previous year.
NO:EL is the son of Chang Je-won, a three-term lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's chief of staff.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks