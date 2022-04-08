Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Transition team condemns Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine

All News 15:26 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol "strongly condemns" Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine, a spokesperson said Friday.

"The apparent massacre of civilians in the Bucha area is an act against humanity and a clear violation of international law," Choi Jeehyun, a senior deputy spokesperson for the transition team, said during a press briefing.

"The transition team strongly condemns this. An independent investigation by the international community will need to be carried out swiftly for a thorough determination of accountability," she said.

The reported killings in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, have sparked global outrage as images from the scene have appeared to show atrocities committed by Russian troops.

Russia has dismissed the accusations as forged or fake.

Yoon has expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression.

Last week, he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed his wish for a meeting soon after the war ends.

Choi Jeehyun, senior deputy spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, gives a press briefing at the committee's office in Seoul on April 8, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

