Transition team condemns Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol "strongly condemns" Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine, a spokesperson said Friday.
"The apparent massacre of civilians in the Bucha area is an act against humanity and a clear violation of international law," Choi Jeehyun, a senior deputy spokesperson for the transition team, said during a press briefing.
"The transition team strongly condemns this. An independent investigation by the international community will need to be carried out swiftly for a thorough determination of accountability," she said.
The reported killings in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, have sparked global outrage as images from the scene have appeared to show atrocities committed by Russian troops.
Russia has dismissed the accusations as forged or fake.
Yoon has expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression.
Last week, he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed his wish for a meeting soon after the war ends.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks