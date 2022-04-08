Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 4 -- Two Koreas hold daily liaison call despite Pyongyang's renewed threat

5 -- Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong

6 -- New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister

U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim

7 -- Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talk

Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats

Complete, verifiable denuclearization of N. Korea difficult but must achieve goal: Goldberg

8 -- Restoration work ongoing at N.Korea's nuclear test site: report
