MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,410 UP 90

SKC 166,500 UP 7,500

DongwonInd 265,000 0

GS Retail 29,150 UP 50

Ottogi 464,500 DN 7,000

SK Discovery 40,800 UP 300

GS E&C 43,300 UP 300

GC Corp 188,000 UP 3,500

LS 52,400 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES124000 UP2500

MERITZ SECU 6,660 UP 10

KPIC 158,000 UP 500

HtlShilla 83,100 UP 200

Hanmi Science 43,150 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 601,000 UP 18,000

ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,560 DN 40

NEXENTIRE 6,280 DN 70

CHONGKUNDANG 95,300 UP 800

KCC 319,000 DN 4,000

SKBP 87,400 UP 1,000

AmoreG 44,650 DN 400

HyundaiMtr 176,500 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 12,200 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 103,000 UP 3,100

TaekwangInd 1,001,000 DN 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,120 DN 40

Daewoong 30,100 UP 150

KAL 31,650 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,925 DN 10

LG Corp. 74,500 UP 700

Shinsegae 255,000 DN 4,000

Nongshim 313,000 DN 4,000

BoryungPharm 13,500 UP 350

SGBC 67,300 UP 600

LOTTE Fine Chem 85,300 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,350 UP 250

Yuhan 60,900 UP 3,300

SLCORP 23,900 DN 300

DL 59,700 DN 500

(MORE)