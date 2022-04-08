KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,410 UP 90
SKC 166,500 UP 7,500
DongwonInd 265,000 0
GS Retail 29,150 UP 50
Ottogi 464,500 DN 7,000
SK Discovery 40,800 UP 300
GS E&C 43,300 UP 300
GC Corp 188,000 UP 3,500
LS 52,400 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES124000 UP2500
MERITZ SECU 6,660 UP 10
KPIC 158,000 UP 500
HtlShilla 83,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 43,150 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 601,000 UP 18,000
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,560 DN 40
NEXENTIRE 6,280 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 95,300 UP 800
KCC 319,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 87,400 UP 1,000
AmoreG 44,650 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 176,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 12,200 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 103,000 UP 3,100
TaekwangInd 1,001,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,120 DN 40
Daewoong 30,100 UP 150
KAL 31,650 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,925 DN 10
LG Corp. 74,500 UP 700
Shinsegae 255,000 DN 4,000
Nongshim 313,000 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 13,500 UP 350
SGBC 67,300 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 85,300 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,350 UP 250
Yuhan 60,900 UP 3,300
SLCORP 23,900 DN 300
DL 59,700 DN 500
(MORE)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks