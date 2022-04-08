KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,050 DN 100
KIA CORP. 74,900 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,900 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 40,250 DN 50
HITEJINRO 36,500 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 98,600 DN 400
SK hynix 112,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 44,950 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,350 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,800 0
Kogas 37,250 UP 250
Hanwha 30,600 UP 100
DB HiTek 69,700 DN 300
Youngpoong 691,000 DN 7,000
DongkukStlMill 16,050 UP 350
CJ 86,900 0
LX INT 34,200 UP 250
Daesang 23,550 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 1,750 DN 75
Hyundai M&F INS 32,550 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 15,750 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 139,000 UP 15,000
Hyosung 83,300 DN 300
LOTTE 32,550 DN 200
GCH Corp 22,750 UP 100
LotteChilsung 178,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,730 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 283,000 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 71,100 DN 600
SamsungElec 67,800 DN 200
NHIS 11,300 UP 50
KumhoPetrochem 152,000 UP 500
Hanssem 80,000 UP 1,900
KSOE 82,400 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,800 UP 600
MS IND 22,000 DN 150
OCI 107,000 UP 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 43,200 UP 150
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks