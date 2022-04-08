KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 628,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,450 UP 40
HyundaiMipoDock 74,000 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 157,500 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 54,800 UP 300
S-Oil 99,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 381,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 DN 1,000
HMM 25,950 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 600
SamsungSecu 40,850 UP 300
ZINUS 66,300 DN 400
Hanchem 236,500 UP 5,500
DWS 59,800 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,750 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,065 0
S-1 72,200 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 300
KEPCO 22,050 UP 50
Mobis 209,000 DN 3,000
SKTelecom 60,500 UP 2,500
SNT MOTIV 45,500 UP 650
HyundaiElev 36,800 DN 150
Handsome 34,750 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 22,550 UP 150
COWAY 66,000 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,500 DN 1,100
IBK 11,000 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,400 UP 350
SK 248,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 35,900 UP 650
DONGSUH 26,050 DN 50
SamsungEng 24,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,400 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,750 DN 250
KT 36,300 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 0
(MORE)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks