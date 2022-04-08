LOTTE TOUR 17,300 DN 350

LG Uplus 14,200 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,500 DN 700

LG Display 18,800 UP 400

Celltrion 164,000 DN 2,500

Huchems 22,500 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 171,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 DN 200

DHICO 20,700 UP 200

Doosanfc 38,800 UP 400

KT&G 81,800 UP 400

Kangwonland 27,450 UP 250

NAVER 316,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 98,000 DN 1,900

NCsoft 458,000 DN 4,000

KIWOOM 98,500 UP 100

DSME 23,800 UP 50

HDSINFRA 6,260 UP 20

DWEC 6,640 UP 120

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 395,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO KPS 42,400 UP 150

LGH&H 868,000 UP 3,000

LGCHEM 525,000 UP 7,000

KEPCO E&C 80,400 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 122,000 UP 7,500

KIH 75,900 UP 600

GS 43,300 UP 150

CJ CGV 27,000 0

LIG Nex1 70,300 UP 1,000

Fila Holdings 32,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,000 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,350 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 3,125 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 154,000 DN 2,000

FOOSUNG 19,750 UP 900

SK Innovation 206,500 UP 5,000

CUCKOO 17,950 DN 100

