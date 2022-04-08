KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 DN 350
LG Uplus 14,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,500 DN 700
LG Display 18,800 UP 400
Celltrion 164,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,500 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 DN 200
DHICO 20,700 UP 200
Doosanfc 38,800 UP 400
KT&G 81,800 UP 400
Kangwonland 27,450 UP 250
NAVER 316,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 98,000 DN 1,900
NCsoft 458,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 98,500 UP 100
DSME 23,800 UP 50
HDSINFRA 6,260 UP 20
DWEC 6,640 UP 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 42,400 UP 150
LGH&H 868,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 525,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 80,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 UP 7,500
KIH 75,900 UP 600
GS 43,300 UP 150
CJ CGV 27,000 0
LIG Nex1 70,300 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 32,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,350 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,125 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 154,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 19,750 UP 900
SK Innovation 206,500 UP 5,000
CUCKOO 17,950 DN 100
(MORE)
