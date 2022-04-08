Former S. Korean ambassador to Middle East under police investigation for alleged sexual harassment
SUWON, South Korea, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A former South Korean ambassador to a Middle Eastern country has been under police investigation on the allegation that he sexually harassed a local female employee, officials said Friday.
The former ambassador, whose identity was withheld, is accused of sexually harassing the victim during a banquet held at the embassy in November last year, according to the police.
Seoul's foreign ministry reportedly conducted an internal investigation into the case and filed a report with the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency in Suwon, 46 kilometers south of Seoul, in February.
Police officials made no further comment, saying they cannot share details about an ongoing investigation.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks