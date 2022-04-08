Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Prosecutors Office on Friday openly voiced objection to the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push to strip the state prosecution of its investigative power as part of it broader prosecution reform plan.
Ahead of the inauguration of conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on May 10, the liberal party is widely seen as quickening steps to complete its prosecution reform push, centered on weakening the state prosecution and eventually stripping it of authority to investigate.
In a statement, the top prosecutors office said it "objects to the political circles' legislative bill on completely abolishing the investigative function of the prosecution."
"Barring prosecutors from their own direct fact-finding marks an overnight turnaround from the criminal justice procedures that have been in force for about 70 years," the release said. "It will not only bring extreme confusion, but also increase people's inconveniences and weaken the country's ability to respond to serious crimes."
"Prosecutor General (Kim Oh-soo) deeply empathizes with such opinions by the members of state prosecution, and takes the current situation very seriously," it also said.
The office asked politicians to seriously reconsider the bill and make the right decision, it added.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to face Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana at FIFA World Cup
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
-
Kim Yo-jong statement a choreographed move to create tension: U.S. intelligence official