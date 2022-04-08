Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
INCHEON/JEJU -- A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in waters off South Korea's southernmost island of Mara on Friday, leaving two crewmen dead and another missing, officials said.
Four people were aboard the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter when it went down in waters 370 kilometers southwest of Mara Island at 1:32 a.m., officials said.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) UNC deputy chief urges 'common sense,' dialogue amid concerns about potential N.K. provocations
SEOUL -- British Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, the deputy commander of the United Nations Command (UNC), called Friday for "everyone to seek common sense" and pursue stability on the Korean Peninsula amid growing concerns about the possibility of additional provocations by North Korea.
Harrison made the call during an interview with Yonhap News Agency, describing the current security situation in the region as "very tense" and stressing his key takeaway from his experiences in conflict zones: Communication is "always the solution."
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon's close confidant elected new floor leader of soon-to-be ruling party
SEOUL -- Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a close confidant and a friend of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected the new floor leader of the soon-to-be ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.
Kweon beat Rep. Cho Hae-jin to become the floor leader after garnering 81 of 102 votes cast during a general meeting of PPP lawmakers at the National Assembly.
-----------------
Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform
SEOUL -- The Supreme Prosecutors Office on Friday openly voiced objection to the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push to strip the state prosecution of its investigative power as part of it broader prosecution reform plan.
Ahead of the inauguration of conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on May 10, the liberal party is widely seen as quickening steps to complete its prosecution reform push, centered on weakening the state prosecution and eventually stripping it of authority to investigate.
-----------------
Defense ministry begins relocation for presidential office
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry set in motion phased relocation work Friday to empty its main building in the central Seoul district of Yongsan for use as the country's new presidential office starting in May.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to move the presidential office to the compound from Cheong Wa Dae in the northern part of the capital.
-----------------
Transition team condemns Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine
SEOUL -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol "strongly condemns" Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine, a spokesperson said Friday.
"The apparent massacre of civilians in the Bucha area is an act against humanity and a clear violation of international law," Choi Ji-hyeon, a senior deputy spokesperson for the transition team, said during a press briefing.
-----------------
Former S. Korean ambassador to Middle East under police investigation for alleged sexual harassment
SUWON -- A former South Korean ambassador to a Middle Eastern country has been under police investigation on the allegation that he sexually harassed a local female employee, officials said Friday.
The former ambassador, whose identity was withheld, is accused of sexually harassing the victim during a banquet held at the embassy in November last year, according to the police.
-----------------
Seoul city bans labor group's rally near transition committee, citing virus risks
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government on Friday banned a planned demonstration by a major umbrella union near the office of the presidential transition committee in central Seoul next week.
In an official notice sent to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the city government cited concerns of possible COVID-19 transmissions in restricting the group's planned demonstration in front of the committee's office building in central Seoul next Wednesday.
