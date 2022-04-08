Rep. Park likely to be tapped as foreign minister of incoming government: sources
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Jin of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is likely to be appointed as the first foreign minister of the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, sources said Friday.
Former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong, also a PPP lawmaker, is likely to be tapped as the next ambassador to the United States, the sources told Yonhap News Agency.
Both Park and Cho are in the U.S. this week as part of a delegation to coordinate foreign and security policy ahead of Yoon's inauguration.
Kim Sung-han, a former vice foreign minister who currently heads the transition team's subcommittee for foreign affairs, is seen as the likely candidate for Yoon's first national security adviser.
Yoon is expected to announce the lineup of the new minister candidates by the end of next week.
(END)
