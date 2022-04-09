Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's accumulated COVID-19 infections exceed 15 million cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Travel agencies prepare to meet pent-up demand amid eased virus curbs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Manufacturers at risk due to rising raw materials prices (Korea Economic Daily)
