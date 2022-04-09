Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's accumulated COVID-19 infections exceed 15 million cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Kookmin Daily)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Donga Ilbo)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Segye Times)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office stands against DP-led prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chief of prosecutors voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Travel agencies prepare to meet pent-up demand amid eased virus curbs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Manufacturers at risk due to rising raw materials prices (Korea Economic Daily)

