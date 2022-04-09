Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's accumulated COVID-19 infections exceed 15 million cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme Prosecutors Office voices objection to DP-led prosecution reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Travel agencies prepare to meet pent-up demand amid eased virus curbs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Manufacturers at risk due to rising raw materials prices (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
Defense ministry begins relocation for presidential office
-
