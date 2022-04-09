Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 April 09, 2022
SEOUL, Apr. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/11 Cloudy 0
Incheon 18/12 Cloudy 0
Suwon 23/10 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 26/12 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 26/11 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/07 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0
Busan 21/12 Sunny 0
(END)
