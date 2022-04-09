New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 200,000 on Saturday as the spread of the omicron variant slowed down after peaking last month.
The country reported 185,566 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,169,189, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections have been on the decline in recent weeks after reporting an all-time high of over 620,000 on March 17. Authorities are expected to lower the pandemic's infectious disease level to reflect the downward trend.
A total of 338 died from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the death toll to 19,092, with the fatality rate at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell by six to 1,099 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(2nd LD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
Defense ministry begins relocation for presidential office
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day