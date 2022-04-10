Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 10, 2022

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 27/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/11 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 30/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/12 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 26/11 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/12 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/13 Sunny 20

(END)

