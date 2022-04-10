Yoon to announce 8 Cabinet member nominees
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to announce eight Cabinet member nominees Sunday, including his pick for finance minister, his aides said.
Yoon will announce his Cabinet nominee picks in the afternoon at 2 p.m. in person at the transition committee office in Seoul, according to a notice sent to reporters.
The nominations come a month before Yoon takes office.
Rep. Chang Je-won, the president-elect's chief of staff, said the presidential chief of staff position will not be included in the announcement.
Last Sunday, Yoon nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the first prime minister of his incoming government.
Han, 72, has held a number of high positions in government, including finance minister, prime minister under former President Roh Moo-hyun and ambassador to the United States.
In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
