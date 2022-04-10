Defense chief visits UNC post near N. Korea amid tensions
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense chief has visited a United Nations Command (UNC) post near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to encourage troops amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula from North Korea's recent provocations, the UNC said Sunday.
Defense Minister Seo Wook visited Camp Bonifas, just south of the DMZ, last week and was "impressed with our readiness posture and encouraged the team to maintain its vigilance," the UNC wrote on its Facebook page and Twitter account.
The UNC made public Seo's previously unannounced visit to Camp Bonifas in an apparent move to highlight the UNC's readiness posture in light of North Korea's recent provocations.
North Korea conducted 12 rounds of missile launches this year, also firing an intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24, marking its first ICBM launch since November 2017.
Many believe Pyongyang may also be preparing to resume its nuclear testing, with earlier reports pointing to ongoing construction work at the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site that was purportedly demolished in 2018.
