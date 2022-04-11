Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- All eight Cabinet member nominees either met, worked with or knew Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Choo Kyung-ho named economy minister, Lee Jong-sup defense minister for their 'expertise' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Choo Kyung-ho named economy minister, Won Hee-ryong land minister; Yoon says 'competency' matters (Donga Ilbo)
-- Unexpected pick Won Hee-ryong as land minister; Choo Kyung-ho as economic leader (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo Kyung-ho, Won Hee-ryong picked based on 'competency' (Segye Times)
-- Economy in the hands of Choo Kyung-ho; real estate in Won Hee-ryong's (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'No distribution according to region or gender'; nominations based on expertise (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No diversity: Nominees are mostly men in their 50s-60s from Busan, Daegu, Gyeongsang Province (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says picks are based on 'competency,' but no 'unity or balance' seemed to be considered (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Choo Kyung-ho assigned to tame inflation; Won Hee-ryong to control real estate prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- The market-oriented come to the front of Yoon's first economic team (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon picks half of his cabinet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon makes first eight picks for Cabinet (Korea Herald)
-- BTS lights up Vegas, stages concert for 50,000 fans (Korea Times)
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to S. Korean lawmakers
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
Half of kids aged 9 and below infected with COVID-19