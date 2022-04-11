(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 11)

Now the DPK is under fire for trying to completely deprive the prosecution of its investigative power. Its draft bill calls for the creation of a new law enforcement body to take over the investigative role of the prosecution. In a nutshell, the ruling party is seeking to turn the prosecution into a toothless tiger before the Yoon Suk-yeol administration is inaugurated May 10. The DPK, which has 172 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, is apparently trying to railroad the new bill this month so that Moon can sign it into law before his term ends.