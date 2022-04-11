(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 11)

Another challenge is how to stabilize the real estate market. The new administration has to correct the regulation-based policies of the Moon Jae-in administration. But apartment prices already show signs of increases even before the start of the new government on May 10. As Won Hee-ryong, policy chief for Yoon's presidential campaign and the nominee to head the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, said, the new government must listen to diverse stakeholders to devise successful real estate policies. The economic team of the new administration is expected to be comprised of policymakers respecting market principles rather than adhering to ideology-based policies like the "income-led growth" policy of the Moon administration. We hope the nominees for industry minister and science and technology minister create jobs through deregulation and fostering new industries.