Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/14 Cloudy 10
Incheon 21/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/12 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 28/13 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 28/13 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 27/09 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 10
Jeju 23/16 Rain 60
Daegu 25/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 19/14 Cloudy 30
