Monday's weather forecast

09:00 April 11, 2022

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Cloudy 10

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/12 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 28/13 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 28/13 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 27/09 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 27/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/16 Cloudy 10

Jeju 23/16 Rain 60

Daegu 25/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 19/14 Cloudy 30

