Exports up 3 pct in first 10 days of April

All News 09:05 April 11, 2022

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3 percent in the first 10 days of April from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.3 billion in the April 1-10 period, compared with $14.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This file photo, taken April 1, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

