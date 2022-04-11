Exports up 3 pct in first 10 days of April
All News 09:05 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3 percent in the first 10 days of April from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.3 billion in the April 1-10 period, compared with $14.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
