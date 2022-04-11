2 dead in gosiwon fire in Seoul
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a low-cost accommodation facility in Seoul early Monday, leaving two dead, officials said.
The two men in their 50s and 70s were found with severe burns in the corridor on the second floor of the "gosiwon," tiny one-room occupancies, in Yeongdeungpo district and sent to a nearby hospital but died, according to officials.
Seventeen others in the building escaped by themselves without sustaining any injuries.
Firefighters were putting out small fires after containing the main blaze as of 7:15 a.m., about 40 minutes after the fire started at 6:33 a.m.
Police said the fire may have broken out inside a room, adding they will investigate the exact cause of the accident, including the possibility of arson.
