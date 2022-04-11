(LEAD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
(ATTN: ADDS unification ministry's response in last 4 paras)
By Yi Won-ju
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea opened a new exhibition hall at a major museum in Pyongyang to mark the 10th anniversary of its leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, state media reported Monday, amid efforts to tout his leadership.
At the Korean Revolution Museum, the North displayed photos and videos of Kim's major "achievements of immortal leadership" since his pledge to build a responsible nuclear weapons state at a congress of the ruling Workers' Party in May 2016, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
During the congress, Kim said the North will not use nuclear weapons unless its sovereignty comes under threat.
The museum also exhibited a letter Kim wrote in November 2017 to declare that the country has completed the development of the "state nuclear force" after testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
In a separate article, the KCNA reported that the North held a national meeting the previous day to commemorate Kim's leadership, stressing that he "placed the country on the status of a full-fledged military power equipped with an all-powerful physical means of self-defense."
Kim formally rose to power as first secretary of the ruling party on April 11, 2012, following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in December 2011.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification said that Pyongyang's move appears to reflect its efforts to boost internal unity ahead of major anniversaries this month.
"Through such events, North Korea appears to be aiming to boast the stability of leader Kim Jong-un's regime and strengthen internal unity," Cha Deok-cheol, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
The government will continue to keep close tabs on the North's activities on the occasion of its major political anniversaries this month, he added.
The North is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of its late founding leader Kim Il-sung on Friday, and the founding anniversary of the North Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave