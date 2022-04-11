(LEAD) Decorated U.S. Korean War veteran passes away at age 97
(ATTN: UPDATES with veterans minister's condolence message in paras 9-10)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a highly decorated Korean War veteran noted for his dedicated efforts to help American people remember the 1950-53 conflict, called "The Forgotten War," has passed away. He was 97.
Weber reportedly died at his residence in Maryland on Saturday (local time).
During the war, Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team and joined key missions, including the Incheon Landing Operation, to repel North Korean invaders. He lost his right arm and right leg in a battle in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, in 1951.
After retirement, Weber devoted his life to ensuring the world never forgets the Korean War.
He has advocated for the establishment of monuments honoring Korea War veterans, including the "Wall of Remembrance" in Washington that carries the names of American servicemen and Korean Augmentation Troops to the U.S. Army who lost their lives in the war.
In honor of his fearless service during the war, Weber was included among the 19 steel soldiers set up at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.
In 2014, Seoul's defense ministry conferred the Paik Sun-yup South Korea-U.S. alliance award -- named after legendary Korean War hero Gen. Paik -- on Weber.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation, including Pyo Se-woo, former defense attache at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, visited Weber before his passing. It later expressed condolences to his bereaved family.
Seoul's Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul sent a message of condolences and a memorial plaque to the bereaved family, his office said.
In the message, Hwang said, "Col. Weber, who devoted himself to promoting the freedom and peace of South Korea, will never be forgotten."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave