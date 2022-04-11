Sales of short-term corporate bonds swell 26.8 pct in Q1
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Sales of corporate bonds with maturity of one year or below in South Korea grew 26.8 percent in 2021 from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
Local companies issued 326.2 trillion won (US$265.1 billion) worth of such debts, compared with 257.2 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD). But the issuance decreased 5.1 percent from a quarter ago.
Short-term bonds refer to those that come due within one year.
Sales of bonds maturing within three months stood at 323.9 trillion won, accounting for 99.3 percent of the total.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave