PPP nominates Seoul, Busan mayors for reelection

All News 10:27 April 11, 2022

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo were nominated for reelection in June's local elections, the People Power Party (PPP) said Monday.

Park and Lee were the only candidates for nomination in their respective districts. Three applied for nomination for Seoul mayor, including Oh, and the party selected Oh for reelection, the PPP's nomination committee said.

Oh and Park took office after winning last year's local by-elections.

This composite photo shows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (L), Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon (C) and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

