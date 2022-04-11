PPP nominates Seoul, Busan mayors for reelection
All News 10:27 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo were nominated for reelection in June's local elections, the People Power Party (PPP) said Monday.
Park and Lee were the only candidates for nomination in their respective districts. Three applied for nomination for Seoul mayor, including Oh, and the party selected Oh for reelection, the PPP's nomination committee said.
Oh and Park took office after winning last year's local by-elections.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave