Pension savings grow 5 pct in 2021 amid youngsters' keen interest in retirement preparations
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's personal pension savings grew 5 percent in 2021 as younger people have keen interest in making preparations for post-retirement life, data showed Monday.
The country's personal pension savings reserves came to 160.1 trillion won (US$130.2 billion) last year, up from the previous year's 152.5 trillion won, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The rise came as younger people increasingly opened accounts for pension products last year.
The number of subscriptions to pension products among those in their 20s jumped 70 percent on-year in 2021. The number for those in their 30s also rose 21.9 percent over the same period.
The figures were much higher than a 16.7 percent on-year rise tallied for all age groups.
The return on pension savings stood at 4.36 percent last year, up 0.18 percentage point from a year earlier, the data showed.
As pension savings reserves are on the rise, the FSS said that it is necessary to expand government support, including tax deduction for such products intended to help many people with post-retirement life.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave