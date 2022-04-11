Defense minister Suh reiterates stance against arms support to Ukraine
By Kang Yoon-seung and Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook has reiterated Seoul's stance against the provision of any lethal arms to Ukraine during last week's phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, his office said Monday.
Suh repeated the position in response to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov's request for anti-aircraft weapons in their phone call on Friday.
"Suh had explained that there are limits in providing lethal weapon systems to Ukraine, given our security situation and its potential impact on our military's readiness posture," Boo Seung-chan, the spokesperson for the defense ministry, told a regular press briefing.
South Korea has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military supplies worth 1 billion won (US$804,100), such as bulletproof helmets and blankets, as well as medical items in March.
Ukraine has been requesting humanitarian and military support, reportedly including rifles, anti-tank missiles and other weapons, from several countries as it struggles to repel Russian invaders.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, plans to deliver a video speech to South Korea's National Assembly later in the afternoon amid expectations that he will renew calls for weapons support.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave