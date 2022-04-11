S. Korea's JCS chief, NATO official discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul held talks with a top North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) official in Seoul on Monday to discuss the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as bilateral security cooperation, his office said.
During the talks with NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer, Won stressed South Korea's participation in the global efforts to "maintain world peace and bring swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine," the JCS said in a press release.
Bauer expressed his gratitude for South Korea's "proactive support for the efforts in Ukraine," while voicing hope to strengthen cooperation between Seoul and NATO through "sustained military exchange," according to JCS.
The two sides agreed that North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development is a "grave threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to regional and world peace," it added.
Bauer's trip to Korea reciprocated Won's visit to the NATO committee in Brussels in November.
