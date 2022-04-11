The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.34 1.34
2-M 1.43 1.43
3-M 1.54 1.54
6-M 1.78 1.77
12-M 2.32 2.27
