yonhap news summary

The South Korean left-hander was roughed up for six earned runs on five hits, including a home run, in just 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, as the Blue Jays fell 12-6 at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday (local time). Ryu didn't factor into a decision, while the Blue Jays lost for the first time this year after back-to-back comeback victories at home.

