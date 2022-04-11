Military reports 1,183 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:54 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 1,183 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 106,102.
The new cases included 770 from the Army, 156 from the Navy, 135 from the Air Force, 66 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 44 from the Marine Corps.
There were also four each from the ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 13,498 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
