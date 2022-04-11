Yoon offers condolences over death of decorated U.S. Korean War veteran
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday expressed his condolences over the passing of retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a highly decorated Korean War veteran noted for his dedicated efforts to help the American people remember the 1950-53 conflict.
"The Korea-U.S. alliance is a history of heroes who fought for freedom," Yoon said in a Facebook posting, while paying his respects to the U.S. veteran. "I will remember their patriotism and humanity."
Weber reportedly passed away at his residence in Maryland on Saturday (local time). He was 97.
During the war, Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team and joined key missions, including the Incheon Landing Operation, to repel North Korean invaders. He lost his right arm and right leg in a battle in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, in 1951.
After retirement, Weber devoted his life to ensuring the world never forgets the Korean War.
Yoon praised Weber for returning to active duty after completing his mission in the Korean War, although he lost his right arm and right leg.
"After his retirement in 1980, he served as chairman of the Korean War Veterans Memorial and devoted his life to promoting the meaning of the Korean War," Yoon said.
Yoon's delegation, including Pyo Se-woo, a former defense attache at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, visited Weber before his passing. It later expressed condolences to his bereaved family.
