GS Retail 29,400 UP 250

SK Discovery 41,250 UP 450

Ottogi 459,500 DN 5,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,450 UP 40

SKC 159,500 DN 7,000

GS E&C 43,150 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 585,000 DN 16,000

DongwonInd 227,500 DN 37,500

GC Corp 188,000 0

KPIC 157,000 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 6,740 UP 80

HtlShilla 83,000 DN 100

LS 54,100 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127500 UP3500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,600 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 41,150 UP 900

DOOSAN 98,800 UP 200

HITEJINRO 37,000 UP 500

Yuhan 59,800 DN 1,100

SLCORP 24,200 UP 300

CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 0

KAL 31,100 DN 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,905 DN 20

LG Corp. 74,900 UP 400

BukwangPharm 12,200 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 96,000 DN 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 DN 10

TaekwangInd 1,006,000 UP 5,000

Daewoong 29,650 DN 450

LOTTE Fine Chem 86,200 UP 900

Shinsegae 256,500 UP 1,500

Nongshim 319,500 UP 6,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,350 UP 1,000

SGBC 72,300 UP 5,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 DN 12,500

BoryungPharm 13,300 DN 200

KIA CORP. 77,500 UP 2,600

SK hynix 111,500 DN 500

HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 UP 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 UP 450

(MORE)