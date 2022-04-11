KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 29,400 UP 250
SK Discovery 41,250 UP 450
Ottogi 459,500 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,450 UP 40
SKC 159,500 DN 7,000
GS E&C 43,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 585,000 DN 16,000
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 37,500
GC Corp 188,000 0
KPIC 157,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 6,740 UP 80
HtlShilla 83,000 DN 100
LS 54,100 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127500 UP3500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,600 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 41,150 UP 900
DOOSAN 98,800 UP 200
HITEJINRO 37,000 UP 500
Yuhan 59,800 DN 1,100
SLCORP 24,200 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 0
KAL 31,100 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,905 DN 20
LG Corp. 74,900 UP 400
BukwangPharm 12,200 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 96,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 DN 10
TaekwangInd 1,006,000 UP 5,000
Daewoong 29,650 DN 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 86,200 UP 900
Shinsegae 256,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 319,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,350 UP 1,000
SGBC 72,300 UP 5,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 DN 12,500
BoryungPharm 13,300 DN 200
KIA CORP. 77,500 UP 2,600
SK hynix 111,500 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 UP 450
