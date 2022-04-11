KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 619,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,550 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 76,200 UP 2,200
IS DONGSEO 55,500 UP 700
S-Oil 103,500 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 368,500 DN 13,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 0
HMM 26,550 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 61,500 UP 500
S-1 72,000 DN 200
ZINUS 66,600 UP 300
Hanchem 226,000 DN 10,500
DWS 57,800 DN 2,000
KEPCO 21,900 DN 150
Mobis 208,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,000 UP 300
SamsungSecu 41,050 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 15,950 UP 200
SKTelecom 62,500 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 45,100 DN 400
HyundaiElev 36,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 136,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,350 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,040 DN 25
Handsome 34,650 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 21,900 DN 650
COWAY 66,700 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,600 UP 1,100
IBK 11,250 UP 250
Hanon Systems 11,250 DN 150
SK 248,500 UP 500
DONGSUH 26,200 UP 150
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 0
PanOcean 6,460 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 33,050 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 200
KT 36,800 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 33,900 DN 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31400 DN2000
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers
Defense minister Suh reiterates stance against arms support to Ukraine
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown in omicron wave