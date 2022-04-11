Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 April 11, 2022

LOTTE TOUR 17,200 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,600 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,700 UP 1,200
LGCHEM 510,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 79,300 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,950 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 125,000 UP 3,000
Celltrion 162,000 DN 2,000
TKG Huchems 22,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 600
KT&G 82,300 UP 500
DHICO 20,200 DN 500
Doosanfc 38,950 UP 150
LG Display 18,500 DN 300
Kangwonland 27,550 UP 100
NAVER 313,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 95,100 DN 2,900
NCsoft 453,500 DN 4,500
KIWOOM 99,700 UP 1,200
DSME 24,000 UP 200
HDSINFRA 6,200 DN 60
DWEC 6,620 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 397,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 41,300 DN 1,100
LGH&H 881,000 UP 13,000
SK Innovation 206,500 0
KIH 76,600 UP 700
GS 44,400 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 27,550 UP 550
LIG Nex1 69,600 DN 700
Fila Holdings 32,600 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,000 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,165 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 156,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 20,300 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 59,600 UP 1,400
(MORE)

