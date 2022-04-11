KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 50,500 0
CSWIND 63,100 UP 1,500
GKL 15,450 UP 200
KOLON IND 60,100 DN 300
HanmiPharm 274,500 UP 500
CUCKOO 18,100 UP 150
Meritz Financial 40,800 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,030 UP 110
emart 137,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 32,500 UP 300
Hansae 27,200 UP 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 UP 1,300
PIAM 46,850 DN 2,250
HANJINKAL 60,000 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 50,900 UP 300
COSMAX 83,900 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,200 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,050 0
Netmarble 102,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 281,500 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 55,500 UP 700
ORION 87,900 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,900 UP 150
MANDO 50,400 UP 800
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 135,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 14,650 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 433,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 517,000 DN 12,000
SKBS 139,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,450 UP 250
KakaoBank 45,350 DN 750
HYBE 282,000 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 123,500 DN 5,000
LG Energy Solution 425,000 DN 14,500
DL E&C 62,000 DN 1,000
kakaopay 128,500 DN 5,500
SKSQUARE 56,100 DN 100
(END)
