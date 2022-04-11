Yonhap News Summary
8 S. Korean drug firms to donate 3 bln won worth of medicine to war-torn Ukraine
SEOUL -- Eight South Korean pharmaceutical companies will donate medicine, medical supplies and health supplements to Ukraine that's been devastated by Russia's invasion, a pharmaceutical association said Monday.
The Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association said its eight member companies offered to donate medical goods worth 3 billion won (US$2.43 million) at the request of Global Life Sharing, a Seoul-based nonprofit group that provides medical support to war- and poverty-stricken areas.
Moon expects to communicate on post-presidential life via Twitter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he expects to communicate with people on his post-presidential life via Twitter, as the number of followers of his account surpassed 2 million.
"After retirement, I look forward to having a conversation about new life out of politics (via Twitter)," Moon said in a Twitter post to mark the achievement of over 2 million followers.
Moon said Twitter has become one of the most important communication tools since his foray into politics.
Antitrust regulator gives warning against Samsung chief over false data
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Monday it has given a warning against Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Group's de facto leader, over allegations that he has submitted falsified data about the group's affiliates.
The chiefs of large business groups are required to submit to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) every year details about affiliates governed by them and their family members and information of executives and shareholders of corporate units.
N. Korea releases photo books touting late founder's diplomacy with China, Russia
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday published photo books highlighting its late founder Kim Il-sung's efforts to strengthen the country's relations with China and Russia in commemoration of his upcoming 110th birth anniversary.
The North's Foreign Languages Publishing House posted the two publications on its website, touting Kim's diplomatic achievements with Beijing and Moscow over his lifetime, ahead of his birthday that falls on Friday this year and is celebrated as a major holiday in the North.
Gov't not to ease property tax burdens for multiple home owners during its term
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry on Monday rejected a request by the presidential transition team to temporarily ease property capital gain taxes for multiple home owners.
The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol earlier asked the outgoing government to revise an ordinance to the income tax law in a bid to ease heavier capital gain tax burdens on multiple home owners starting in April for one year.
Yoon offers condolences over death of decorated U.S. Korean War veteran
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday expressed his condolences over the passing of retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a highly decorated Korean War veteran noted for his dedicated efforts to help the American people remember the 1950-53 conflict.
"The Korea-U.S. alliance is a history of heroes who fought for freedom," Yoon said in a Facebook posting, while paying his respects to the U.S. veteran. "I will remember their patriotism and humanity."
BTS won't be invited to Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL -- K-pop superstar BTS will not be invited to perform at President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony, the chief organizer said Monday, following backlash from fans that the group was being "used" for a political event.
The inauguration preparation committee had considered inviting the septet to perform at the inauguration ceremony on the grounds of the National Assembly on May 10.
Defense chief nominee says military without training has 'no reason to exist'
SEOUL -- Defense Minister-designate Lee Jong-sup said Monday that a military without training has "no reason to exist," in a sign of his policy priority on reinforcing combined exercises with the United States.
Lee, a retired three-star general, made the remarks amid expectations that the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol could bolster the allied training scaled down under the current liberal Moon Jae-in government's push for diplomacy with North Korea.
