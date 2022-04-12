Korean-language dailies

-- Feud over prosecution's investigative right becomes tool for power struggle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Transition team member Lee Tae-kyu resigns, signaling possible discord in joint gov't (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Oh-soo, local prosecution chiefs oppose stripping prosecution of investigative power (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kim Oh-soo turns back on stripping prosecution of investigative power (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecution chiefs hint at mass resignation (Segye Times)

-- Council of judges criticizes Supreme Court's biased personnel appointments (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'No public sympathy, legitimacy in stripping prosecution's investigative power' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party accelerates abolition of prosecution's investigative power with no alternative (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Oh-soo stakes his post in confrontation with ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Interest rate has seizure' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial reform blocked by 35-year-old Fair Trade Commission rules (Korea Economic Daily)

