Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:08 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Feud over prosecution's investigative right becomes tool for power struggle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Transition team member Lee Tae-kyu resigns, signaling possible discord in joint gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Oh-soo, local prosecution chiefs oppose stripping prosecution of investigative power (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Oh-soo turns back on stripping prosecution of investigative power (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution chiefs hint at mass resignation (Segye Times)
-- Council of judges criticizes Supreme Court's biased personnel appointments (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'No public sympathy, legitimacy in stripping prosecution's investigative power' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party accelerates abolition of prosecution's investigative power with no alternative (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Oh-soo stakes his post in confrontation with ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Interest rate has seizure' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial reform blocked by 35-year-old Fair Trade Commission rules (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cases fall below 100,000 for first time since Feb. 22 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch 'Korean age' (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's economic team tasked with juggling growth, inflation (Korea Times)
