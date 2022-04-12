(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 12)

Presently, Korea faces grave economic conditions. The state-run Korea Development Institute said in an April report on economic trends that downside risks grew as external conditions deteriorated in the wake of the war in Ukraine. A wide array of variables including surging international materials prices, mounting concerns about inflation and US interest rate hikes lurk on the road ahead. The business survey index, which indicates sentiment on the manufacturing industry, fell from 93 in March to 83 in April -- reflecting a continued uncertainty in global markets. Though exports hit a monthly record high in March, the country's trade balance went into deficit, affected by rising prices of energy and other imported materials. These conditions put a damper on the recovery of the domestic economy. The Yoon administration must devise tools quickly to respond to external variables.